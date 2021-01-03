CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

480 FPUS55 KVEF 030836

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1236 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

CAZ519-031200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1236 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of snow showers and rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 46.

CAZ521-031200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1236 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

43 to 48.

CAZ520-031200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1236 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

55 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

56 to 59.

CAZ522-031200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1236 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...65 to

68 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around 69 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-031200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1236 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

41 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

41 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

61 to 64.

CAZ524-031200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1236 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

41 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

41 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

62 to 65.

CAZ525-526-031200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1236 AM PST Sun Jan 3 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...

40 to 43 near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...63 to 66 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 62 near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...61 to

64 near Joshua Tree.

