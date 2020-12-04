CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

621 FPUS55 KVEF 040822

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1221 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

CAZ519-041200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1221 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 49 to 54.

Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

$$

CAZ521-041200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1221 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 35. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Lows 32 to

37.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

34 to 39.

$$

CAZ520-041200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1221 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs 64 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

42 to 45.

$$

CAZ522-041200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1221 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58 in the mountains...around

77 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 59 to 62 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in

the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-041200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1221 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 34. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72.

Lows 44 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

$$

CAZ524-041200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1221 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

45 to 48.

$$

CAZ525-041200-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

1221 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...64 to

67 near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...65 to

68 near Joshua Tree.

$$

CAZ526-041200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

1221 AM PST Fri Dec 4 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

69 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs 71 to 74.

$$

