CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 22, 2020

146 FPUS55 KVEF 230952

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

CAZ519-231200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 52 to

57. Lows 31 to 37.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

Highs 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

CAZ521-231200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

34. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56. Lows

31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

CAZ520-231200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows

around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to

58. Lows 36 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

CAZ522-231200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58 in

the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

38 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in

the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around

74 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-231200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

40 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

39 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ524-231200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

40 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 63.

Lows 40 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows 39 to

42.

CAZ525-526-231200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PST Mon Nov 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to

63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 44 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...64 to 67 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 41 to 44.

