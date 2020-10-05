CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2020

_____

872 FPUS55 KVEF 050837

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

136 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-051100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

136 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows

45 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

54 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

$$

CAZ521-051100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

136 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

67 to 72.

$$

CAZ520-051100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

136 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs around

90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92. Lows

60 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 86.

Lows 56 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

54 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

$$

CAZ522-051100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

136 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...104 to

107 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...106 to

109 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87 in

the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. Lows 59 to 62 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 83 in the

mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Lows 54 to 57 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-051100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

136 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 93 to 96. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

64 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. Highs

84 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

82 to 85.

$$

CAZ524-051100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

136 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

66 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64.

Highs 90 to 93.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Highs

84 to 87.

$$

CAZ525-526-051100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

136 AM PDT Mon Oct 5 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...93 to 96 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...

around 92 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67.

Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...83 to 86 near Joshua

Tree. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather