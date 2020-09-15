CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 14, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

140 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 66 to 76. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 54 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 79 to 84.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 50 to 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 54 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 80 to 85.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows 62 to 65.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 86 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

112 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 69 in the

mountains...around 89 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around

112 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64 in the mountains...

around 83 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...

106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...80 to

83 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 96. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows around 70.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

141 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

71 to 74. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 94 to 97. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

75 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 72 to 75.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

141 AM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 101 to 104 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...96 to 99 around Yucca

Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 78 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...around 73 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine

Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

