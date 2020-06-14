CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

CAZ519-142300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 80 to

85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 82 to 87.

CAZ521-142300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 81 to

86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

CAZ520-142300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Highs 95 to

98.

CAZ522-142300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...105 to 108 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...80 to

83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...111 to

114 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 67 in the mountains...

around 86 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in the mountains...around 115 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-142300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear, windy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

CAZ524-142300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs

100 to 103.

CAZ525-526-142300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Sun Jun 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...

63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

