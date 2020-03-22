CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

CAZ519-222300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

likely in the evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow

level 6300 feet. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation up

to 5 inches. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 27 to 32. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 27.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 49.

CAZ521-222300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the evening, then chance of snow showers and rain showers likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow

level 6500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs 40 to 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 42 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 29.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

48 to 53.

CAZ520-222300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

58. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 59. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 53. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

60 to 63.

CAZ522-222300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 40 in the mountains...56 to

59 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...76 to

79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 69 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 58 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58 in the mountains...around

78 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-222300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 48.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to

45. Highs 63 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 62 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ524-222300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

206 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 49.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 65. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows 44 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs 64 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

CAZ525-526-222300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 AM PDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...44 to

47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...60 to

63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...41 to

44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49 in Twentynine

Palms...around 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73 in

Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...

around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine

Palms...around 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in Twentynine Palms...around

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in

Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

