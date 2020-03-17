CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

CAZ519-172300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 21 to 31. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 7 to 17. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 33. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 25 to 35. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to

32. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Lows

29 to 34.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 31 to 36.

CAZ521-172300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 39. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

34. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ520-172300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 26 to 29. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

39. Highs 54 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

39 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 41. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 61. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ522-172300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...70 to 73 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...46 to

49 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in

the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs 50 to 53 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 42 in the mountains...around

55 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 57 in the mountains...around 77 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ523-172300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45.

Highs 62 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 67. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 67.

CAZ524-172300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 57.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 44. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

44 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 49. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 69.

CAZ525-526-172300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...54 to

57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to

46 in Twentynine Palms...34 to 37 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...53 to

56 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine

Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...

54 to 57 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

49 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74 in

Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

