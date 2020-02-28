CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

CAZ519-290000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

18 to 28. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Highs 24 to 34. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 26.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 41 to 46.

Lows 26 to 33.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

54 to 59.

CAZ521-290000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 28.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 43 to 48.

Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

55 to 60.

CAZ520-290000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 68. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 50 to 53. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 35.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

around 70.

CAZ522-290000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...56 to

59 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...

52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening. Lows around 35 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around

71 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 62 to 65 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Highs 63 to 66 in the

mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-290000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs 65 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

CAZ524-290000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs 59 to 62. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

65 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

CAZ525-526-290000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Fri Feb 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 44 in Twentynine Palms...around 38 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...

around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...45 to 48 around

Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 in Twentynine Palms...

around 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

