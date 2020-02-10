CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020

989 FPUS55 KVEF 101021

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

CAZ519-110000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 32 to 42. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 19 to 29. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 34 to

39. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 49. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 52.

CAZ521-110000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 48. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 32.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to 56.

Lows 32 to 37.

CAZ520-110000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 58. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

64 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

62 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows

around 40.

CAZ522-110000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...71 to

74 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...44 to

47 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...71 to

74 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...42 to

45 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...73 to 76 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 60 to 63 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-110000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 60 to 63. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

42 to 45. Highs 65 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

65 to 68.

CAZ524-110000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to

62. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

44. Highs 66 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

64 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

65 to 68.

CAZ525-110000-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

221 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

46. Highs 66 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...62 to 65 around

Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

65 to 68.

CAZ526-110000-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

221 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to

65. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 46. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

46. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

around 70.

