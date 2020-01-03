CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020

_____

707 FPUS55 KVEF 031101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-040000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 20 to 30. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 29 to

34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 44 to 49.

Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 39.

$$

CAZ521-040000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 43 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41.

$$

CAZ520-040000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 55. Lows 34 to

37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 56. Lows

34 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 53. Lows

33 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49.

$$

CAZ522-040000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...44 to

47 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 49 to 52 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 66 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 34 in the mountains...

around 42 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48 in the mountains...

around 65 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs 45 to 48 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-040000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Highs

55 to 58.

$$

CAZ524-040000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 62. Lows 39 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

56 to 59.

$$

CAZ525-526-040000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms...

around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 58 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...around 40 near Joshua

Tree. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...

56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41 in Twentynine

Palms...around 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around

54 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather