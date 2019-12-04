CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

_____

352 FPUS55 KVEF 040926

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

126 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-041200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

126 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and chance of snow. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 6800 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 15 inches. Snow level 6800 feet. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of snow and

rain in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

29 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Accumulations are possible.

Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Accumulations

are possible. Highs around 42. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely and chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Accumulations

are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 44.

$$

CAZ521-041200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

126 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain likely. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 6400 feet. Lows

26 to 34. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Snow and rain in

the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Snow level 6300 feet. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with snow likely and chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow likely

and chance of rain in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible.

Highs around 42. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41.

$$

CAZ520-041200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

126 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 34 to 37. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Highs 42 to 45. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 49. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38.

Highs 50 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

$$

CAZ522-041200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

126 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

34 to 37 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Highs

39 to 42 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...44 to 47 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...65 to

68 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...49 to

52 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48 in the mountains...around

67 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace

Creek.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 49 in the mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39 in the mountains...

around 52 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 48 in the mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs 46 to 49 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-041200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

126 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 54. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 57. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

56 to 59.

$$

CAZ524-041200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

126 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 48. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 56. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 41 to 44. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ525-526-041200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

126 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...44 to 47 around

Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around

Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...

around 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...

around 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

around 46 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...

around 61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

48 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather