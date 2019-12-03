CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-040000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 2 to

4 inches. Snow level 6200 feet. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

14 inches. Snow level 6100 feet. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 32.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

snow and chance of rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 33. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow with rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 42. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 42.

CAZ521-040000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then snow likely and chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow likely

and chance of rain in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible.

Highs around 42. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

CAZ520-040000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the evening, then rain likely and chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain and

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 32 to 35.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 37. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

CAZ522-040000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...63 to 66 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Highs around

40 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 32 to 35 in

the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...64 to

67 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 48 in the mountains...

around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 37 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 48 in the

mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows around 37 in the mountains...around 51 at Furnace Creek.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around

66 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 34 in the mountains...around 47 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around 66 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-040000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 55 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows 43 to 46. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 51 to 54. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 42.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

42 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58.

CAZ524-040000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 48. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 56. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 43.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

61 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64.

Lows 43 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ525-526-040000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. North winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine

Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48 in Twentynine

Palms...around 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...around

61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...

around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

