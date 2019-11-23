CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

301 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

CAZ519-240000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

301 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 41. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Accumulations are possible. Highs 31 to 36. Lows

26 to 31. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature around

20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 33.

CAZ521-240000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

301 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 33. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Accumulations are possible. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 26 to 31.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Accumulations are possible.

Highs around 33. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 33.

CAZ520-240000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

301 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 44 to 47. Lows 33 to 36. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

42. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Accumulations are possible.

Lows around 32. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance

of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs around 41. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

CAZ522-240000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

301 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...around 50 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...46 to 49 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around

65 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 47 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 40 to 43 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...46 to

49 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 39 in the mountains...around 58 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-240000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

301 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 43. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Rain likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 53 to 56. Lows 41 to 44. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Accumulations are possible. Lows around 41.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 52. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

CAZ524-240000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

301 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain. Highs around 58.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 45.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Accumulations

are possible. Highs 56 to 59. Lows 43 to 46. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 55. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

CAZ525-526-240000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

301 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 in Twentynine Palms...

around 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...around 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...

55 to 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows around

50 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs

61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...41 to

44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60 in Twentynine Palms...around 53 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

