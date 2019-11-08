CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

301 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

CAZ519-090000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

301 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 60 to 66.

CAZ521-090000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

301 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

44. Highs 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ520-090000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

301 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs 75 to

78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48.

Highs 71 to 74.

CAZ522-090000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

301 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...84 to 87 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...49 to 52 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...51 to

54 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...83 to 86 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs 71 to

74 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...around

85 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to

52. Highs around 70 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the mountains...around

82 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-090000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

301 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs 75 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

CAZ524-090000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

301 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows 52 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

76 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

CAZ525-526-090000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

301 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs 81 to

84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

53 to 56.

