CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019

722 FPUS55 KVEF 270917

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-272300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Chance of snow in the

morning. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to

48. Highs 64 to 69.

CAZ521-272300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to

48. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ520-272300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs around 80.

CAZ522-272300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...101 to 104 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 41 to 44 in

the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60 in the mountains...84 to

87 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs 63 to 66 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-272300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Patchy blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to

53. Highs 74 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

53 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

CAZ524-272300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 51 to 54.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

76 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows 55 to

58.

CAZ525-272300-

Morongo Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...82 to

85 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 55 to 58 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 90 in

Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...83 to 86 near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-272300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

216 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 88. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

82 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows 59 to

62.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather