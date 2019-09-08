CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 7, 2019

653 FPUS55 KVEF 080921

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-082300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

51 to 56. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

62. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

CAZ521-082300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 53 to

58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

56 to 61.

CAZ520-082300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62.

Highs 82 to 85.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows 62 to

65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows

65 to 68.

CAZ522-082300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...105 to 108 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80 in the mountains...

105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...99 to 102 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in

the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 80 in

the mountains...101 to 104 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 108 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-082300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows

63 to 66. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 96. Lows around

70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs

around 100.

CAZ524-082300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 89 to 92. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs 92 to 95.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

100 to 103.

CAZ525-526-082300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Sun Sep 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...60 to

63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...86 to

89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104 in Twentynine Palms...around

98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106 in Twentynine Palms...around

101 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

