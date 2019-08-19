CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

CAZ519-192300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 86 to

91.

CAZ521-192300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 63 to 68.

CAZ520-192300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 72.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

71 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs 101 to

104.

CAZ522-192300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...119 to

122 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 71 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-192300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs

106 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 76 to 79.

CAZ524-192300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 80. Highs

around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows around

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs

104 to 107.

CAZ525-526-192300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

231 AM PDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley...100 to 103 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley...103 to 106 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...102 to

105 around Yucca Valley...106 to 109 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 112 to 115 in Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 84 in Twentynine

Palms...around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110 in Twentynine

Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109 in

Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

