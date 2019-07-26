CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2019
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
CAZ519-262300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 66 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 66 to 71.
Highs 88 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.
Highs 85 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.
Highs 83 to 88.
CAZ521-262300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Highs
91 to 96.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 69.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.
Highs 86 to 91.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.
Highs 85 to 90.
CAZ520-262300-
Owens Valley-
Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 92 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs
103 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 76.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 76.
Highs 99 to 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75.
Highs around 100.
CAZ522-262300-
Death Valley National Park-
Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then
scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...114 to 117 at
Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows around 70 in the mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace
Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around
120 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the mountains...96 to
99 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...120 to 123 at
Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 76 to 79 in
the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in
the mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to
76 in the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. Highs 96 to
99 in the mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92 in the mountains...
around 114 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in
the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Highs 91 to 94 in the
mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-262300-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 84.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 109.
Lows 81 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
Highs 101 to 104.
CAZ524-262300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to
88. Highs 109 to 112.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 102 to 105.
Lows 83 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84.
Highs 100 to 103.
CAZ525-526-262300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
221 AM PDT Fri Jul 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around
100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...76 to
79 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to
103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...
around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...
102 to 105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
90 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley and near
Joshua Tree. Highs 111 to 114 in Twentynine Palms...105 to
108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 106 to 109 in
Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 107 in
Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
