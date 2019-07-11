CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

274 FPUS55 KVEF 110906

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

205 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-112300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

205 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 86 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

CAZ521-112300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

205 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 80 to 90. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 62 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ520-112300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

205 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs 100 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

CAZ522-112300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

205 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...92 to 95 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...

94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...

120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-112300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

205 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows 76 to

79.

CAZ524-112300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

205 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 80 to 83. Highs

around 110.

CAZ525-526-112300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

205 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...

75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 83 to 86 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

