CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019
_____
822 FPUS55 KVEF 030927
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
226 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-032300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
226 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Winds generally light
becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 32 to
42. West winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of through the day. a slight
chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.
Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Snow level 9000 feet. Highs 48 to 58.
Winds generally light becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers and a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs
61 to 66. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows around 46.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 65. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,
snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
48. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs around 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 63. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
CAZ521-032300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
226 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Winds generally light
becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Winds generally light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Winds generally light becoming
south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Winds generally
light.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 8500 feet. Highs 58 to 68. Winds generally
light becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows around 46.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers and a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 64 to 69. Lows
44 to 49. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 69. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 49. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows
46 to 51. Highs 66 to 71. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CAZ520-032300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
226 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 75 to 78. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing
to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 75.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 53.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 79. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 57.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 55.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 77. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CAZ522-032300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
226 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...99 to
102 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
50 to 53 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...101 to
104 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...
75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...around
100 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...
around 71 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 71 in the mountains...around 91 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 51 in the mountains...around 71 at Furnace
Creek.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 74 in the mountains...around 96 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...74 to 77 at
Furnace Creek. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...94 to 97 at
Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...72 to
75 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in the mountains...92 to
95 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-032300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
226 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 56.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 75 to 78.
Lows 54 to 57.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows
56 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 80.
$$
CAZ524-032300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
226 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Winds generally light becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
81 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows 60 to 63. Highs 82 to 85.
$$
CAZ525-526-032300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
226 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...83 to
86 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...around
60 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms...83 to
86 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine
Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...around
80 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to
63 in Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Highs
85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around
Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather