CAZ519-242300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
225 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Winds generally light becoming
west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers late in
the morning. Snow level at the highest elevations late in the
afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. West
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 51.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 51.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs around 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 49.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 46.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 64.
CAZ521-242300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
225 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
66 to 76. Winds generally light becoming southwest around 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
until early morning. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
late in the morning. Snow level at the highest elevations. Highs
68 to 78. Winds generally light becoming south 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to
57. Highs 76 to 81.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows around 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 48.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.
CAZ520-242300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
225 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to
63. Highs 89 to 92.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 58.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 54.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.
CAZ522-242300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
225 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...104 to 107 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...around 80 at
Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in the mountains...around
110 at Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...
79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...around 110 at
Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61 in the mountains...
around 81 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 85 in
the mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. Lows 59 to 62 in the
mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 80 in the mountains...around 103 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 56 in the mountains...around 77 at Furnace
Creek.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 74 in the mountains...around 96 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53 in the mountains...
around 74 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in the mountains...around 97 at
Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-242300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
225 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs
91 to 94.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Highs
85 to 88.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.
CAZ524-242300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
225 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to
69. Highs 95 to 98.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.
CAZ525-526-242300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
225 AM PDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...around
90 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to
64 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...around
90 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...
61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...around
90 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71 in Twentynine
Palms...around 62 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in Twentynine Palms...around
89 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Highs
95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 86 in
Twentynine Palms...around 77 around Yucca Valley.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61 in Twentynine
Palms...around 53 around Yucca Valley.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in Twentynine Palms...around
81 around Yucca Valley.
