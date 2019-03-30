CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019

370 FPUS55 KVEF 300921

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

CAZ519-302300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Winds generally light

becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cool. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Highs around 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 56.

CAZ521-302300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Winds generally light becoming

north around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs around 62. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

CAZ520-302300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75.

Lows 49 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 73.

CAZ522-302300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...83 to 86 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...60 to 63 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...86 to 89 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...

63 to 66 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 51 in the

mountains...around 69 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 68 in the

mountains...around 92 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49 in the

mountains...around 67 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-302300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to

56. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows 53 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

CAZ524-302300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to

57. Highs 80 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows 55 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

CAZ525-526-302300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...around

50 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to

73 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine

Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...

75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60 in Twentynine

Palms...around 54 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 in Twentynine Palms...

around 79 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to

59 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Highs

83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57 in Twentynine

Palms...around 49 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms...

around 74 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...around

74 around Yucca Valley.

