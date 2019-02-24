CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

510 FPUS55 KVEF 242301

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

CAZ519-251200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers and

rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy with snow showers likely and

a chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 49. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy with snow showers and rain

showers likely. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs

around 47. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy with snow showers

likely and a chance of rain showers. Significant accumulations

are possible. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and windy with snow showers likely and a

chance of rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Highs around

47. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

CAZ521-251200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers and rain showers. Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 32.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and rain

showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 49.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 50.

CAZ520-251200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to

45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 44 to 47. Highs 60 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 43. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and snow

showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 61.

CAZ522-251200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace

Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...73 to

76 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...53 to 56 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 59 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace

Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in

the mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 38 in the

mountains...around 52 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 53 in the mountains...around

74 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around 52 at Furnace

Creek.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around 75 at

Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...53 to 56 at

Furnace Creek. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...75 to 78 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-251200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Winds generally light

becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 48. Highs 64 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 68.

CAZ524-251200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Winds generally light

becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52.

Highs 70 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ525-526-251200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Winds generally light

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...

61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...

40 to 43 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...

62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Lows 50 to 53 in

Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51 in Twentynine

Palms...around 44 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Lows 50 to 53 in

Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 72 in Twentynine Palms...around 65 around

Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54 in

Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. Highs 72 to

75 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley.

