CAZ519-171200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

741 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 6 to 16.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning...then periods of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to

3 inches. Highs 14 to 24. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered snow

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

2 to 12. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Windy. Sunny with isolated snow showers.

Highs 15 to 25. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 2 to 12. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cold. Lows

around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy

with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 18 to 23. Highs

28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 31.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 21.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs around 36.

CAZ521-171200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

741 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers in the morning...then

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 21 to 31. Northwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered snow

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

9 to 19. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 21 to 31. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 8 to 18. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs around 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25.

Highs 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 22.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 38.

CAZ520-171200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

741 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 29. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Highs 39 to 42. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Lows 23 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 42. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 23. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs 42 to

45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 48.

CAZ522-171200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

741 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 28 in the mountains...41 to

44 at Furnace Creek. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers in the morning...then

scattered rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 36 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 22 to 25 in

the mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 34 to 37 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 23 in the mountains...around

40 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 38 in the mountains...around 59 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 26 in the mountains...

around 36 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...

around 59 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow showers and rain showers. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 40 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 28 in the mountains...

around 41 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 27 in the mountains...

around 39 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 42 in the mountains...

around 62 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-171200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

741 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 33 to 36. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with scattered rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around

50. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

CAZ524-171200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

741 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows

31 to 34. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 48. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 53. Lows 31 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

CAZ525-171200-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

741 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40 in Twentynine

Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy. Scattered rain showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 54 to

57 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows

35 to 38 in Twentynine Palms...30 to 33 around Yucca Valley. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in Twentynine

Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in Twentynine Palms...

29 to 32 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 56 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Lows 33 to 36 in

Twentynine Palms...29 to 32 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54 in Twentynine Palms...

around 50 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 38 in Twentynine Palms...

around 33 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and a chance

of rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 54 in

Twentynine Palms...around 47 around Yucca Valley. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 37 in Twentynine Palms...

around 32 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 54 in Twentynine Palms...around

47 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in

Twentynine Palms...30 to 33 around Yucca Valley. Highs 55 to

58 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley.

CAZ526-171200-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

741 PM PST Sat Feb 16 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with scattered

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows 35 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 54 to 57. Lows 39 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

56 to 59.

