CAZ519-260000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

921 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 55.

CAZ521-260000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

921 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Lows

33 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

33 to 38.

CAZ520-260000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

921 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

40 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

around 40.

CAZ522-260000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

921 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...71 to

74 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...46 to 49 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...75 to 78 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in

the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39 in the

mountains...around 48 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...

around 76 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-260000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

921 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Winds generally light becoming

northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

44 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

41 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46.

Highs around 70.

CAZ524-260000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

921 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

69 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

41 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68.

Lows 43 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ525-526-260000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

921 AM PST Fri Jan 25 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...

65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...around 46 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 63 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in

Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

70 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley.

