CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

836 FPUS55 KVEF 191101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-200000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Winds generally light

becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers and rain showers. Colder. Snow level

6500 feet in the evening. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 35 to 45 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 25 to 35. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Not as cool.

Lows 22 to 27. Highs 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to

35. Highs 50 to 55.

CAZ521-200000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Winds generally light

becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers and a slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet

in the evening. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 33 to 43.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 23 to 28.

Highs 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 51 to 56.

CAZ520-200000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Winds generally light

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Winds generally light

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows 34 to 37.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 52.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

32 to 35. Highs 53 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

36 to 39.

CAZ522-200000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace

Creek. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 48 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 31 in the

mountains...around 45 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 50 in the mountains...

around 66 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in

the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-200000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Winds generally light

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 58. West

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 56 to 59. Lows

36 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

39 to 42.

CAZ524-200000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Winds generally light

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 57. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around

60. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Highs

63 to 66.

CAZ525-526-200000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around

Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine

Palms...around 39 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 62 to 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Lows 42 to

45 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley.

