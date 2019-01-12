CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

647 FPUS55 KVEF 121752

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

951 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-130000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

951 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

29 to 39. Winds generally light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated snow showers. Lows 15 to

25. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 26. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

23 to 33. Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Significant

accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with snow showers. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with snow

showers and rain showers likely. Significant accumulations are

possible. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 38 to 43. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers and rain

showers likely. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs

around 42. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers and rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 42.

CAZ521-130000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

951 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Highs

36 to 46. Winds generally light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 29. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 38. Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers

likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 36 to

41. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and

rain showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 40 to 45.

Lows 31 to 36. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 44.

CAZ520-130000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

951 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs 49 to 52.

Winds generally light becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered rain showers. Snow level

4000 feet after midnight. Lows 31 to 34. North winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 53. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 35. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 42 to 45. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain showers and snow

showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows 36 to 39. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Accumulations

are possible. Lows around 38. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 50 to 53. Lows

39 to 42. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 53.

CAZ522-130000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

951 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers and

isolated rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 49 in

the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to

10 mph late in the morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...42 to

45 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace

Creek. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 39 to 42 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and a

chance of rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Lows around

36 in the mountains...around 46 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and

snow showers likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 42 to

45 in the mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in

the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 46 in the mountains...

around 62 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 48 in the mountains...

around 65 at Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 45 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around

66 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-130000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

951 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs 51 to 54.

East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows 36 to

39. Winds generally light. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 54 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

around 44. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows 44 to

47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ524-130000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

951 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs

53 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Scattered

rain showers. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 47. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ525-526-130000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

951 AM PST Sat Jan 12 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs

56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. East

winds up to 10 mph late in the morning becoming light. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated

rain showers. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around

Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...

52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...41 to

44 around Yucca Valley. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...

55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around

Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 59 around Yucca Valley.

