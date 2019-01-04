CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CAZ519-050000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 10 AM
PST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds around
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs 27 to 37. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Colder.
Accumulations are possible. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 24 to 34. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow showers. Not as cold. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Not as cool. Highs around 46.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs
45 to 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers and rain showers. Highs 42 to 47. Lows
27 to 32.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs around 45.
CAZ521-050000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Winds generally light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30. Winds generally light
becoming south around 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 33 to 43. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 19 to 29. South winds around 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 30 to 40. Winds generally light becoming southwest around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.
Lows 29 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent
chance of snow showers and rain showers. Highs 46 to 51. Lows
28 to 33.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49.
CAZ520-050000-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Winds generally light becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet after midnight.
Lows 31 to 34. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59.
Lows 35 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 36.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.
CAZ522-050000-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...63 to 66 at
Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming southeast up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...40 to
43 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...64 to
67 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows around 30 in
the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 40 to 43 in the
mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to
34 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Highs around
50 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55 in the
mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the
mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...around
70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...45 to 48 at
Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...
around 67 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-050000-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Winds generally light becoming
east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 56. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs 59 to 62.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64. Lows
40 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 63. Lows 40 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
CAZ524-050000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 55. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 52 to 55. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs 61 to 64.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45.
Highs 62 to 65.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.
CAZ525-526-050000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Winds generally light becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...
53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around
Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca
Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.
Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca
Valley.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 in
Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Lows 44 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...
around 59 around Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 41 around
Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...
around 58 around Yucca Valley.
