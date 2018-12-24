CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
345 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018
CAZ519-250000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
346 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 AM PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Snow accumulation generally 1 to
3 inches. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely and a chance of
rain. Colder. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow
level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Highs 27 to 37. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 29.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs
38 to 43. Lows 22 to 27.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 41 to
46. Lows 26 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 45.
CAZ521-250000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
346 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Winds generally light
becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows 23 to 33.
Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Windy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs
41 to 46. Lows 23 to 28.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 48. Lows
26 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48.
CAZ520-250000-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
346 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Winds generally light
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
35 to 38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow and a
slight chance of rain. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 50 to 53.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 54. Lows
31 to 34.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. Highs
51 to 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 35. Highs 53 to
56.
CAZ522-250000-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
346 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...72 to
75 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 32 to 35 in the
mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 46 to 49 in the
mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 33 in the
mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around
70 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34 in the
mountains...around 44 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs
around 50 in the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Lows
29 to 32 in the mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47 in the mountains...around
61 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to
32 in the mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek. Highs around
50 in the mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around 67 at
Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-250000-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
346 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Winds generally light
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39.
Highs 54 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to
35. Highs 53 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 57.
CAZ524-250000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
346 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs 53 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58.
Lows 35 to 38.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 57. Lows
35 to 38.
CAZ525-526-250000-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
346 AM PST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca
Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine
Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...53 to
56 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 62 in
Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Lows 40 to 43 in
Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 56 in Twentynine Palms...around
49 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 in Twentynine
Palms...around 32 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 in Twentynine Palms...around
49 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59 in Twentynine Palms...around
53 around Yucca Valley.
