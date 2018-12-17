CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

863 FPUS55 KVEF 171652

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-180000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 40 to 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. Lows

33 to 38.

$$

CAZ521-180000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Winds generally

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

32 to 37.

$$

CAZ520-180000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs 64 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

39 to 42.

$$

CAZ522-180000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...49 to

52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...

50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 in the mountains...

around 76 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in

the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs 53 to 56 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-180000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A slight chance of

sprinkles. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Winds generally light becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

66 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

63 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

$$

CAZ524-180000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

66 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47.

Highs 64 to 67.

$$

CAZ525-526-180000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

851 AM PST Mon Dec 17 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca

Valley. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...65 to

68 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 69 in Twentynine Palms...

around 65 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49.

Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca

Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather