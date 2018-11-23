CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

CAZ519-240000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 8500 feet. Highs 37 to

47. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 8500 feet. Lows 27 to

37. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

morning becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Winds

generally light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 51 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with snow likely and a chance of rain.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 48. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

CAZ521-240000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Winds generally light

becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 34. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a

slight chance of rain. Lows around 32. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs around 50.

CAZ520-240000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

62 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

42. Highs 63 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 58.

CAZ522-240000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...73 to

76 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...54 to

57 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...75 to 78 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming north up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in

the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace

Creek.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 54 in the mountains...around 72 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-240000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 65 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

45 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 63.

CAZ524-240000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

43 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

70. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 66.

CAZ525-526-240000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...64 to

67 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Lows 44 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to

72 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 69 in Twentynine Palms...around 63 around Yucca Valley.

