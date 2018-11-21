CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
_____
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM PST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow likely and a chance of rain
in the evening...then snow with rain likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation generally 6 to 12 inches. Snow level 7500 feet
decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Windy. A chance of snow and a
slight chance of rain in the morning...then a chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 21 to
31. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning...then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 47. West winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and a
slight chance of rain. Lows around 36. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 50 to
55. Lows 32 to 37.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs
50 to 55.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs
53 to 58.
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
evening...then snow likely and a chance of rain after midnight.
Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow in the morning. Highs 42 to 52. West winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds
around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Winds generally light
becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs
48 to 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Highs
51 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs
54 to 59.
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the morning. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs around 60. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 65. Lows
40 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs
61 to 64.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
63 to 66.
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...around
80 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace
Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the morning. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...73 to 76 at
Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...
51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to
74 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to
39 in the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to
59 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around
71 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the
mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the
mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in the
mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the
mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
45 to 48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Windy. A 50 percent chance of
rain in the morning. Highs 63 to 66. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46.
Highs 64 to 67.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 45 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance
of rain in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to
66. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48.
Highs 66 to 69.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...64 to
67 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 50 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 72 in
Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine
Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to
65 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca
Valley.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in
Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Lows 46 to 49.
$$
