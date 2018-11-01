CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018

_____

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

CAZ521-021100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

38 to 43.

CAZ520-021100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

50 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

46 to 49.

CAZ522-021100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...

64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...92 to 95 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Lows 43 to 46 in the

mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-021100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

55 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

51 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53.

Highs around 80.

CAZ524-021100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

55 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

52 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs 76 to 79.

CAZ525-526-021100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...

around 80 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca

Valley.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Lows 56 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. Lows 56 to 59 in

Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley.

