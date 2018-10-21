CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
424 FPUS55 KVEF 211648
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ521-212300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Winds generally light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Winds generally
light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.
Highs 65 to 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.
Highs 67 to 72.
CAZ520-212300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
morning. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows
55 to 58.
CAZ522-212300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs
65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...around
70 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...
69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...91 to 94 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in
the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in the
mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-212300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows 55 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs 84 to 87.
CAZ524-212300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
75 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63.
Highs 84 to 87.
CAZ525-526-212300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...
75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...
55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...75 to
78 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...
55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to
79 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in
Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs 85 to
88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine
Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs around 90 in
Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 in Twentynine
Palms...around 61 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...around
84 around Yucca Valley.
weather.gov/lasvegas
