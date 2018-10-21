CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

_____

424 FPUS55 KVEF 211648

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

CAZ521-212300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ520-212300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

55 to 58.

$$

CAZ522-212300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs

65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to 93 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in

the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-212300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 55 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 84 to 87.

$$

CAZ524-212300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

75 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63.

Highs 84 to 87.

$$

CAZ525-526-212300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

948 AM PDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...

55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...75 to

78 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...

55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs 85 to

88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs around 90 in

Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65 in Twentynine

Palms...around 61 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...around

84 around Yucca Valley.

$$

