CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

825 FPUS55 KVEF 150221

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

721 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

CAZ521-151100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

721 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 23 to 33. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 42 to

47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

67 to 72.

CAZ520-151100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

721 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 42. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77.

Lows 49 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows 51 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs

around 80.

CAZ522-151100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

721 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy,

colder. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace

Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...53 to

56 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...61 to

64 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs

71 to 74 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Lows

around 50 in the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-151100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

721 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82.

Lows 54 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows 56 to

59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Highs

82 to 85.

CAZ524-151100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

721 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows 45 to 48. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 48. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 84. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Highs

82 to 85.

CAZ525-151100-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

721 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine Palms...

around 50 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...

63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...46 to

49 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine

Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs 83 to

86 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

CAZ526-151100-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

721 PM PDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 54 to 57. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 55. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83.

Lows 59 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows 61 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

