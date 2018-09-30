CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018

_____

001 FPUS55 KVEF 302307

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

406 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

CAZ519-011100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

406 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Winds generally light

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening...then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely with

possible snow showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

mostly cloudy with rain showers, snow showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Accumulations are possible.

Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers, snow showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms. Accumulations are possible. Highs

around 64. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers,

snow showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 46. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ521-011100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

406 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 52. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 66 to 76. Winds generally

light becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening...then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 69. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 66. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 47. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

$$

CAZ520-011100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

406 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 85. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening...then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 59 to 62. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 79. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening...then scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 75. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 56. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 59. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76.

$$

CAZ522-011100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

406 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...100 to

103 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then rain showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 55 to 58 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...71 to

74 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 71 in the mountains...around

91 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 52 in the mountains...around

69 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...89 to

92 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-011100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

406 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 68. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 59. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

60 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ524-011100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

406 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 84. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 69. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 83. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 82. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 63. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86.

Lows 62 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 85. Lows

61 to 64.

$$

CAZ525-526-011100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

406 PM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...65 to

68 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...

then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around

Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...64 to

67 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 86 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 66 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Lows 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley. Lows 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...around

79 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

