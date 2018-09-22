CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018

_____

685 FPUS55 KVEF 222201

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

CAZ521-231100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Winds generally light

becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

53 to 58.

CAZ520-231100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows 62 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 96. Lows

63 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows

62 to 65.

CAZ522-231100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...80 to 83 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...105 to 108 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs around 90 in

the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 60 to 63 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

90 in the mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to

64 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in the mountains...around

108 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-231100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows around

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

CAZ524-231100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows 70 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to

74. Highs 99 to 102.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

CAZ525-526-231100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...

64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...65 to

68 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine

Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to

77 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs

100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104 in Twentynine Palms...around

96 around Yucca Valley.

_____

