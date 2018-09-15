CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

_____

711 FPUS55 KVEF 150331

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

831 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ521-151100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

831 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 80. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

$$

CAZ520-151100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

831 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 88. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows

59 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

$$

CAZ522-151100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

831 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...

around 110 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...106 to 109 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in the mountains...around 105 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-151100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

831 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 96 to 99.

Lows 65 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

$$

CAZ524-151100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

831 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

$$

CAZ525-526-151100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

831 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...93 to

96 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 104 in

Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. Lows 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in Twentynine Palms...around

92 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather