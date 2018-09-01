CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

380 FPUS55 KVEF 012201

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-021100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light

becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Winds generally light becoming

east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally

light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Winds generally light

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

$$

CAZ521-021100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally light becoming

northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally

light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

$$

CAZ520-021100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows around

70.

$$

CAZ522-021100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...111 to 114 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...110 to

113 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92 in

the mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-021100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

73 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76.

Highs 101 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs

102 to 105.

$$

CAZ524-021100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

75 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

103 to 106.

$$

CAZ525-526-021100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104 in Twentynine Palms...around

96 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79 in Twentynine

Palms...around 71 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around

96 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Highs 104 to

107 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Highs 105 to

108 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather