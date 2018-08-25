CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

_____

350 FPUS55 KVEF 250852

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

151 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

CAZ519-251100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

151 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ521-251100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

151 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Winds generally

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ520-251100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

151 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows 65 to

68.

$$

CAZ522-251100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

151 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...113 to

116 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-251100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

151 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 100 to

103. Lows 71 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

$$

CAZ524-251100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

151 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

75 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 78.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ525-526-251100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

151 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

80 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley.

$$

