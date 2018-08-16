CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

775 FPUS55 KVEF 161001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

CAZ519-162300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light becoming south around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 85 to 90.

CAZ521-162300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light becoming south around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Winds generally

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs

91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

62 to 67.

CAZ520-162300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 96. Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Winds generally light becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 74 to

77.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

72 to 75.

CAZ522-162300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek.

Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in the mountains...

around 95 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 69 to 72 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-162300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 76 to 79. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Winds generally light becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 83.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows 80 to

83.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108.

Lows 79 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

CAZ524-162300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs 95 to

98. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

80. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Winds generally light

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to

86. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 105.

CAZ525-526-162300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs 101 to

104 in Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...

95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...

75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to

89 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs

110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...

around 101 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...

99 to 102 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in

Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley.

