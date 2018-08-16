CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
775 FPUS55 KVEF 161001
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-162300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light becoming south around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.
Highs 85 to 90.
$$
CAZ521-162300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light becoming south around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light becoming
south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Winds generally
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Winds generally light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs
91 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows
62 to 67.
$$
CAZ520-162300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 93 to 96. Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Winds generally light becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 74 to
77.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows
72 to 75.
$$
CAZ522-162300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek.
Winds generally light becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to 119 at
Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...
93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around
120 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73 in the mountains...
around 95 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs around 100 in the
mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the
mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99 in the
mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the
mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94 in the
mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 69 to 72 in the
mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-162300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs 99 to 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows 76 to 79. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Winds generally light becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 83.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows 80 to
83.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108.
Lows 79 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.
$$
CAZ524-162300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs 95 to
98. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
80. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Winds generally light
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to
86. Highs around 110.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 81.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 105.
$$
CAZ525-526-162300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs 101 to
104 in Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...
95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...
75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around
100 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 86 to
89 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs
110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around Yucca Valley.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...
around 101 around Yucca Valley.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...76 to
79 around Yucca Valley. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...
99 to 102 around Yucca Valley.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in
Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Highs around
110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather