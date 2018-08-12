CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

CAZ519-131100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Haze through the day. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally

light becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Haze in the evening. Lows 48 to 58. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light becoming south 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs

around 86. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 87 to 92.

CAZ521-131100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Haze through the day. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally

light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

South winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light becoming south 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 54 to 64. South winds around 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

Highs 91 to 96.

CAZ520-131100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 95 to 98. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Haze in the evening. Lows 69 to 72. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

94 to 97. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104. Lows

75 to 78.

CAZ522-131100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to

119 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to

69 in the mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-131100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

80 to 83.

CAZ524-131100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107.

Lows 81 to 84.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 104. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 82. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

83 to 86.

CAZ525-526-131100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine

Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to

107 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Lows

83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 105 in Twentynine Palms...around 99 around Yucca Valley.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley. Lows

86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111 in Twentynine Palms...around

104 around Yucca Valley.

