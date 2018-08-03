CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

512 FPUS55 KVEF 030006

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

506 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

CAZ519-031100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

506 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Haze and areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 85. Winds

generally light becoming southwest around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 48 to 58. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

61 to 66.

$$

CAZ521-031100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

506 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated thunderstorms. Haze and

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 55 to 65. Winds generally

light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Winds

generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light

becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

$$

CAZ520-031100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

506 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 99 to 102. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 69 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Winds generally light

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

72 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

75 to 78.

$$

CAZ522-031100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

506 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows around 70 in the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 95 in the

mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows around 70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...119 to

122 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...92 to

95 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...

around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in

the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Highs 99 to 102 in the

mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-031100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

506 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows 76 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84.

Highs 111 to 114.

$$

CAZ524-031100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

506 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 110 to 113. Lows

83 to 86.

$$

CAZ525-526-031100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

506 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...

76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...

74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 111 to

114 in Twentynine Palms...104 to 107 around Yucca Valley. Lows

85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 116 in Twentynine Palms...

around 107 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

