CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1006 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

CAZ519-141100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1006 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 63. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

70 to 80. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally light becoming northwest around

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 81. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 72. Highs 80 to 85.

CAZ521-141100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1006 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 69. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 60 to 70. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 89. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 71.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

CAZ520-141100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1006 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 96 to 99. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 105. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs 101 to 104.

CAZ522-141100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1006 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 75 in the mountains...

99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Lows 76 to 79 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79 in

the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in

the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-141100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1006 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

82 to 85.

CAZ524-141100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1006 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 99 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 82. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 108. Lows 83 to 86.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 84.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 84.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

83 to 86.

CAZ525-526-141100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1006 PM PDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...

around 100 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...

around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca

Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Lows 85 to

88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

