CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

223 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

CAZ519-192130-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

223 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Winds generally light becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 58 to

63. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 89 to 94.

CAZ521-192130-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

223 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs 92 to 97.

CAZ520-192130-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

223 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 99 to 102. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75.

Highs 104 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs 103 to

106.

CAZ522-192130-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

223 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...110 to 113 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...84 to 87 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in the mountains...122 to

125 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in

the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Highs 99 to 102 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-192130-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

223 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Winds generally light

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 77.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

CAZ524-192130-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

223 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 110 to 113.

Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

74 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

CAZ525-526-192130-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

223 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...71 to

74 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...

74 to 77 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 113 in Twentynine Palms...103 to

106 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 85 in Twentynine Palms...

around 77 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 115 to 118 in

Twentynine Palms...106 to 109 around Yucca Valley. Lows 83 to

86 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley. Lows

79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley.

weather.gov/lasvegas

