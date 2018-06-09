CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

_____

130 FPUS55 KVEF 091000

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-092200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds around

15 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds

30 to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Winds generally light

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

77 to 82.

$$

CAZ521-092200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

81 to 86.

$$

CAZ520-092200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

93 to 96.

$$

CAZ522-092200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...112 to

115 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...

81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...104 to 107 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...80 to

83 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 91 to 94 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-092200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 60 to 63. West winds 25 to

35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

101 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Highs

around 100.

$$

CAZ524-092200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to 66. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows 75 to

78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

CAZ525-526-092200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...

61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...65 to

68 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77 in Twentynine

Palms...around 72 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 110 in

Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

80 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Highs 106 to

109 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Highs 103 to

106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather