CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

329 FPUS55 KVEF 052053

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

153 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-061500-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

153 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Winds generally light becoming

east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

74 to 79.

$$

CAZ521-061500-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

153 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. South winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

$$

CAZ520-061500-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

153 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 89. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows

61 to 64.

$$

CAZ522-061500-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

153 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...76 to

79 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...

106 to 109 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...

74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...103 to 106 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...104 to 107 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-061500-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

153 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows

70 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67.

Highs 95 to 98.

$$

CAZ524-061500-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

153 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 102. Lows

70 to 73.

$$

CAZ525-526-061500-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

153 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...

64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...

64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107 in

Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley. Lows 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...around

92 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather