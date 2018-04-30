CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
205 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
CAZ519-011100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
205 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers
and rain showers. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet
after midnight. Lows 22 to 32. Winds generally light becoming
north around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely in the
morning...then snow showers, rain showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
generally less than 3 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 36 to
46. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...
then a chance of snow showers and rain showers after midnight.
Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 21 to 31. North winds around 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
snow showers in the morning...then a chance of snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.
North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Lows 25 to 35.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to
70. Lows 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows
47 to 52.
CAZ521-011100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
205 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 7500 feet decreasing to 6500 feet
after midnight. Lows 28 to 38. Winds generally light becoming
north around 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers and rain showers likely in the
morning...then snow showers, rain showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
generally less than 3 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 42 to
52. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, rain
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...
then a chance of snow showers and rain showers after midnight.
Lows 28 to 38. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
snow showers in the morning...then a chance of snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool.
Highs 49 to 59. North winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening. Lows 32 to 42.
Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows
49 to 54.
CAZ520-011100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
205 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
around 60.
CAZ522-011100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
205 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...62 to 65 at
Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...
79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40 in the
mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 63 in the
mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...
61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 75 to
78 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in
the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82 in the mountains...around 101 at
Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58 in
the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Highs 83 to 86 in the
mountains...104 to 107 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-011100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
205 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 72. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 83 to
86. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to
67. Highs 94 to 97.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.
CAZ524-011100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
205 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 46 to 49. West winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 69. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 52. West winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 84 to
87. Lows 60 to 63.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs 96 to 99.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.
CAZ525-526-011100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
205 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...
around 50 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...61 to 64 around Yucca
Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 54 in Twentynine Palms...45 to
48 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
less than 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...63 to
66 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine
Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs around
90 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Lows 63 to
66 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98 in
Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley. Lows 69 to
72 in Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 101 to
104 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. Lows
71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around
92 around Yucca Valley.
