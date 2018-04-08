CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
Updated 5:17 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
_____
135 FPUS55 KVEF 082111
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-091100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds
around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 39.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cooler. Highs around 52.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34.
Highs 56 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs
62 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to
45. Highs 62 to 67.
$$
CAZ521-091100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds
around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 75. Winds generally
light becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs
73 to 78. Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Cooler. Highs around 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 36.
Highs 58 to 63.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs
66 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.
$$
CAZ520-091100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 52.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Cooler. Highs around 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to
45. Highs 69 to 72.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows
50 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.
$$
CAZ522-091100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...64 to 67 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...95 to 98 at
Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...
66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...102 to
105 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...
73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in the mountains...around
101 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 48 in the
mountains...around 69 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs
62 to 65 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to
43 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73 in
the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the
mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 in the mountains...around
95 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-091100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Winds generally light
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 89 to
92. Lows 56 to 59.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Highs
71 to 74. Lows 46 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 84.
$$
CAZ524-091100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Winds generally light
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 92 to
95. Lows 59 to 62.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 74 to 77.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs 81 to
84.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.
$$
CAZ525-526-091100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...55 to
58 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...82 to
85 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...
around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around
90 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine
Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs
around 100 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley.
Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Not as warm.
Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca
Valley. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca
Valley.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 79 to 82 in
Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Lows 54 to 57 in
Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around
80 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 in Twentynine
Palms...around 54 around Yucca Valley.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms...
around 83 around Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast