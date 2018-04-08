CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

_____

135 FPUS55 KVEF 082111

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

CAZ519-091100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Windy. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds

around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cooler. Highs around 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34.

Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to

45. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ521-091100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 75. Winds generally

light becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs

73 to 78. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Cooler. Highs around 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

$$

CAZ520-091100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Cooler. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

45. Highs 69 to 72.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 79. Lows

50 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

$$

CAZ522-091100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...64 to 67 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...

66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...102 to

105 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...

73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 in the mountains...around

101 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 48 in the

mountains...around 69 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

62 to 65 in the mountains...82 to 85 at Furnace Creek. Lows 40 to

43 in the mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73 in

the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 in the mountains...around

95 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-091100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Winds generally light

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 89 to

92. Lows 56 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Highs

71 to 74. Lows 46 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 84.

$$

CAZ524-091100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Winds generally light

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 92 to

95. Lows 59 to 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 74 to 77.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs 81 to

84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

$$

CAZ525-526-091100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...82 to

85 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...around

90 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine

Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

around 100 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley.

Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Not as warm.

Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca

Valley. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca

Valley.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. Lows 54 to 57 in

Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 in Twentynine

Palms...around 54 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 in Twentynine Palms...

around 83 around Yucca Valley.

$$

